Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00004145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $84.45 million and $23.06 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

