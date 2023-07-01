Meter Governance Price Down 4.2% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $35.18 million and approximately $121,661.71 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,692,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,197,197 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

