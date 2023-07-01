Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

