MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CXH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 7,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
