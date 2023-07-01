MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CXH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 7,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

