Michael Ye Buys 175,000 Shares of Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) Stock

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE – Free Report) insider Michael Ye bought 175,000 shares of Love Group Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$21,525.00 ($14,350.00).

Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Michael Ye acquired 582 shares of Love Group Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$43.07 ($28.71).

On Monday, May 22nd, Michael Ye bought 3,489 shares of Love Group Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$226.79 ($151.19).

Love Group Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Love Group Global Company Profile

Love Group Global Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides social and dating products and services in Asia and Europe. The company offers Datetix, Lovestruck, and Noonswoon online dating applications. It also provides personalized matchmaking services; and member events, as well as operates lounge business.

