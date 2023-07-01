Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Free Report) dropped 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Microwave Filter

(Free Report)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.