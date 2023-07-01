Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitek Systems
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.