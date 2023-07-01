Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in June

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at C$25.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.53. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1 year low of C$22.31 and a 1 year high of C$27.70.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

