Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in June

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at C$25.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.53. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1 year low of C$22.31 and a 1 year high of C$27.70.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
