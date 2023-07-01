Monero Price Reaches $168.12 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Monero has a market cap of $3.08 billion and approximately $73.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $168.12 or 0.00550031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,565.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00343984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.69 or 0.00941196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00068088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00155871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,299,314 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.