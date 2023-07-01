Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.57.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

