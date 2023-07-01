Morgan Stanley Cuts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $80.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of WH stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

