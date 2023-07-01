Morgan Stanley Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $163.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

