Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MSGM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 355,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,164. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.63.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 295.23% and a negative net margin of 297.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

