Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 1,278 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.97 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.