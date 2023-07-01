MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 32.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

