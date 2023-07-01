My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $368,831.27 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $976,362.74 and $368,831.27 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002862 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006611 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012061 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

