Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 46.2% in June

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Natuzzi Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE:NTZ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natuzzi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

