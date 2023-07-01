Navalign LLC Acquires 10,955 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Navalign LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up about 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $9,900,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $7,151,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after buying an additional 249,461 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1,344.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 160,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 1.0 %

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

