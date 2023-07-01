Navalign LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,414 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

