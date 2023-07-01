Navalign LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 30,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

