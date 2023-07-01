Navalign LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

