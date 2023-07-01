Navalign LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Navalign LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

