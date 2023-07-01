Navalign LLC Invests $369,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $407.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
