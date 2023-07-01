Navalign LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,396,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,901,000 after buying an additional 1,003,434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,364,000 after buying an additional 553,201 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 495,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after buying an additional 389,111 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.94 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

