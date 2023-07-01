Navalign LLC Sells 289 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,888. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

