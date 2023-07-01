Navalign LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $187.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

