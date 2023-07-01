NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $31.85. 193,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

