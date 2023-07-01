Needham & Company LLC Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

