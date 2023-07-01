Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Neometals Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.33. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.39 and a 200 day moving average of 0.48. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 1.12.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

