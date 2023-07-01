Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Neometals Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.33. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.39 and a 200 day moving average of 0.48. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 1.12.
About Neometals
