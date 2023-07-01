Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $127.54 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $127.54 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,886,619,487 coins and its circulating supply is 41,296,490,811 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

