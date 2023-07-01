NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $45.48 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -524.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.