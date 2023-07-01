NFT Market Cap Achieves $659,975.45 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, NFT has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $659,975.45 and approximately $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,600.10 or 1.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

