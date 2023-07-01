NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $659,975.45

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, NFT has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $659,975.45 and approximately $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,568.97 or 0.99981083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

