Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

