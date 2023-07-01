NiSource Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 (NYSE:NIMC)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $7.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
NiSource Stock Performance
NIMC stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $96.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81.
Insider Transactions at NiSource
In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
