NiSource Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 (NYSE:NIMC)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $7.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

NiSource Stock Performance

NIMC stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $96.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NiSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIMC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

