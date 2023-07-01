NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.7 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NNGPF remained flat at $36.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. NN Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $47.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NNGPF shares. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Featured Stories

