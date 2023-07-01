Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 4th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.55. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 473.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

