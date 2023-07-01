NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

