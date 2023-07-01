Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 152,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 216,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

