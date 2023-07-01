Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:JQC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 462,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $5.68.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
