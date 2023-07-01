Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.43

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $14.53. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 59,205 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
