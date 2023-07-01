Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.43

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $14.53. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 59,205 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 420,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

