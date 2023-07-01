Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuwellis Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ NUWE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,682. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.
Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($5.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 195.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuwellis Company Profile
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
