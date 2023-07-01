NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Reaches $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.89 or 0.99977453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002143 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

