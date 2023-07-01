Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.39

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Obayashi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

