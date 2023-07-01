OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Trading Down 0.1%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 70,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 76,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OCA Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 361,178 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

