ODonnell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

