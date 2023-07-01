Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,374,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,452,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after purchasing an additional 671,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538,084 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $18,806,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

