Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $391.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $331.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $369.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.16. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

