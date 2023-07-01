Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

