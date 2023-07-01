OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.20 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $92.94 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.